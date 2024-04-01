Ewan McGregor teases more Obi-Wan Kenobi shows for 'Star Wars' fans

Ewan McGregor will be happy to return to his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in 'Star Wars'

Ewan McGregor has not had his fill of his Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi and still hopes to continue his Star Wars journey.

In a new interview, Ewan expressed his wish to return again to his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi after reprising the role for an eponymous stand-alone miniseries on Disney+.

The series followed the Jedi Master as he saved rescue a young Princess Leia from the Galactic Empire’s Inquisitors and faced his ex-apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who later became Sith Lord Darth Vader.

He even admitted that he’s had to lie about filming for the role previously, noting that this time he really doesn’t know if Disney has any plans to make another series with Obi-Wan.

“The truth is I’ve talked about having to cover for doing the Obi-Wan season for years, I had to lie about that, and I’m not lying about this now,” he told LADbible.

“I don’t know. There’s been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm, or Disney saying, ‘Let’s do another one’. Obi-Wan was made as a limited series and it’s out and people like it, which I’m very, very pleased about,” he continued.

While promoting his new series A Gentleman in Moscow, he added, “I hope we get a chance to do another one and I’m sure we will. I’m pretty sure, you know, I’ve got a few years yet before I’m the same age as Alec Guinness was in A New Hope. So there’s time to tell more stories in there.”