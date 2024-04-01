Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe' tour to feature TWO Gallaghers

Oasis' Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour is around the corner and will feature two Gallaghers

The Oasis Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour is set to feature two Gallaghers, but not the pair fans wish to see together.

Oasis front man Liam will be joined by his son Gene’s band Villanelle to support the rock band during their highly-anticipated tour.

The beloved band is set to perform all tracks from their hit 1994 album and some other tracks.

Fans have wanted an Oasis reunion for ages after brothers Liam and Noel parted ways in 2009. The duo have since publicly bashed each other on many occasions, with their kids also bashing each other online.

Liam recently shared that he made an offer to Noel to reunite Oasis, and the 56-year-old rejected his offer.

“He ain’t doing it. I did call him! Well, my people called Noel’s management team. We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it — and he said no,” he said.

“It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down. I get it, he’s got a divorce going down. I’ll do the ‘Definitely Maybe’ thing and have a nice time without him,” he added.