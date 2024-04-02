Prince Harry absence from protecting ‘baby' to cause troubles

Prince Harry would lose his image in front of public if he decides to cancel his trip to UK.



The Duke of Sussex, who is preparing to go to his home country for Invictus Games anniversary in May, would raise a lot of questions with his absence.

Royal author Tom Quinn tells Mirror: "Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May – it's his baby.

"If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him."

Tom continued: "Not coming would be worse than finding some sort of compromise where Harry sees William for 10 minutes or comes up with some reason why he doesn't have time to see his brother and his father and has to get back to the States quickly to be with his children. But no one is going to be fooled by these excuses."