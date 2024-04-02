Meghan Markle snubs Kate Middleton, Prince William's olive branch: real reason disclosed

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly extended olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by urging them to bring their children Archie and Lilibet to UK.



Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed Kate and William reached out to Meghan and Harry and asked them to bring their children to the UK to visit as the future queen battles cancer.

However, Quinn further claimed Meghan Markle has snubbed Kate and William’s olive branch.

Quinn said, “William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far."

He claimed: “There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK.”

Meanwhile, a report by The List claims Meghan refused to bring her kids because she is hesitant to return to a place where she felt so much unhappiness and stress.

Another reason for the snub could be security, the report claims Meghan and Harry may also be concerned about security while in the U.K. with their young children.

Earlier, royal author and alleged friend of Harry and Meghan had also claimed Meghan does not want to return to the UK because she refuses to “dive back into the soap opera.”