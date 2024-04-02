 
King Charles takes THIS major step for health due to Queen Camilla

April 02, 2024

Queen Camilla has seemingly forced her husband King Charles to give up his eating habit for well-being while undergoing cancer treatment, it is claimed.

According to royal expert Sally Bedell Smith, Queen Camilla is calling the shots when it comes to King Charles health as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.

The Daily Express UK reported King Charles has been known to skip meals in the past to avoid taking a break from his busy official agenda, however, Camilla has forced him to change his eating habit amid health woes.

Bedell Smith claims “After decades of skipping midday meals to squeeze more work into his busy days, I am told that King Charles III is now eating lunch.”

The royal biographer also heaped praises on Queen Camilla for taking care of King Charles and the monarchy.

Bedell says, “Queen Camilla has been doing double duty, representing the King at engagements around Britain and tending to his comfort at home.”

She continued, “Not unlike Queen Mary, she keeps a close watch on her husband and knows how to hold the line when necessary.”

