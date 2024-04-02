 
menu

King Charles has major regret and dissatisfaction over Prince Harry's upbringing

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

King Charles seemingly has a massive regret in the way he raised Prince Harry.

This revelation has been brought to light by royal expert Ingrid Seward.

She weighed in on everything during her most recent interview with Fox News Digital.

There, she highlighted the regret of King Charles’ life and chalked it up to being Prince Harry.

While referencing it she said, “Prince Harry and King Charles were very, very close.”

“They got on incredibly well,” but “I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t strict with Harry and [Prince] William.”

For those unversed Princess Diana had more of a “freestyle of bringing up with children” and at the time King Charles just went along with it.

During the course of her life “Diana allowed them to do, more or less, what they wanted, which was very fashionable in those days.”

“You let children just get on with things. I think Charles probably regrets that he wasn’t a bit stricter, because it might’ve given both boys a few more boundaries.”

After all “Children all need boundaries, and I don’t think they had too many,” before or after her untimely death.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle on ‘dangerous' path to losing royal title video

Meghan Markle on ‘dangerous' path to losing royal title

Beyoncé faces awkward moment with dancing fan in Japan video

Beyoncé faces awkward moment with dancing fan in Japan
Meghan Markle pressuring Prince Harry over relationship with King Charles video

Meghan Markle pressuring Prince Harry over relationship with King Charles
Cardi B accuser talks facial injuries from 'long nails'

Cardi B accuser talks facial injuries from 'long nails'
Prince Harry needs to stay away from vulnerable King Charles video

Prince Harry needs to stay away from vulnerable King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed' they were given Princess Kate update late video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed' they were given Princess Kate update late
Taylor Swift fans question Sabrina's friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor Swift fans question Sabrina's friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud
King Charles takes THIS major step for health due to Queen Camilla video

King Charles takes THIS major step for health due to Queen Camilla
Meghan Markle never learns from mistakes and branded incapable of regret

Meghan Markle never learns from mistakes and branded incapable of regret
Katie Price subtly criticizes exes in candid take down

Katie Price subtly criticizes exes in candid take down
Meghan Markle's milked the Royal Family like they were fatted calves

Meghan Markle's milked the Royal Family like they were fatted calves
Is Sean

Is Sean "Diddy" Combs invited to the 2024 Met Gala? Find out