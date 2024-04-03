Kate Middleton, Prince William more ‘enthusiastic' to see Sussexes

Prince William and Kate Middleton are very enthusiastic to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May, it is noted.

The family reunion, that is expected to happen in the month of May due to Invictus Hames anniversary, has called for reconciliation between the Royals.

Royal author Tom Quinn tells The Mirror, he said: "Kate and William are far more enthusiastic about trying for a reconciliation than Meghan and Harry."

Tom said: "Keeping up the feud is easier for Meghan and Harry in many ways because in the States they may be celebrities but they are not under the spotlight in the way Kate and William are."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.