Victoria Beckham breaks silence on 'Spice Girls' reunion tour rumours

April 02, 2024

Victoria Beckham has finally spoken about the rumours a Spice Girls reunion tour for the group's 30th anniversary.

According to DailyMail report, despite fellow band member Mel B's teasing of potential plans, Beckham has confirmed that the celebration will only involve a 'quiet meal' among the members to reminisce about their time together.

In an interview on Radio France, the fashion designer clarified the situation, stating that her music career is behind her.

"I’m so proud of what I achieved with the Spice Girls that now, for me, it’s about empowering people through fashion and beauty," Victoria said.

She added, "There have been lots of rumours about tours and performances but that will not happen. But I’d love to celebrate with the girls in another way just me and them."

This announcement comes after Mel B's previous comments on The Jonathan Ross Show, stating, "We're definitely doing something. I'm probably going to get told off! I'm in trouble now."

