Travis Kelce brands himself as the 'happiest guy' amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is living his best life amid Taylor Swift romance.

Speaking about his third Super Bowl win in five years, the 34-year-old tight end told PEOPLE, “I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It's all the way full."

Travis, who recently got back from his Bahamas vacation with the billionaire pop star, further added, “I'm oozing life right now.”

Even after clinching championships, the Kansas City Chiefs player is still looking for opportunities to “live life” and “go through open doors.”

"It's just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl, all these doors open, and so I've just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces,” he shared.

Recently, his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce also vouched for the fact that Travis is happy with his life and the family supports him

“Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field... it’s been amazing,” the wife of Jason Kelce told the outlet.