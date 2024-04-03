 
menu

Travis Kelce brands himself as the 'happiest guy' amid Taylor Swift romance

By
Web Desk
|

April 03, 2024

Travis Kelce brands himself as the happiest guy amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce brands himself as the 'happiest guy' amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is living his best life amid Taylor Swift romance.

Speaking about his third Super Bowl win in five years, the 34-year-old tight end told PEOPLE, “I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It's all the way full."

Travis, who recently got back from his Bahamas vacation with the billionaire pop star, further added, “I'm oozing life right now.”

Even after clinching championships, the Kansas City Chiefs player is still looking for opportunities to “live life” and “go through open doors.”

"It's just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl, all these doors open, and so I've just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces,” he shared.

Recently, his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce also vouched for the fact that Travis is happy with his life and the family supports him

“Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field... it’s been amazing,” the wife of Jason Kelce told the outlet.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce spills on attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Europe

Travis Kelce spills on attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Europe
Meghan Markle given ‘excuse' to skip UK trip in May

Meghan Markle given ‘excuse' to skip UK trip in May
Queen Camilla tries ‘best' to lift ‘morale' of family

Queen Camilla tries ‘best' to lift ‘morale' of family
Adam Sandler honours late Joe Flaherty: 'Had me and my brother laughing'

Adam Sandler honours late Joe Flaherty: 'Had me and my brother laughing'
Kate Middleton, Prince William more ‘enthusiastic' to see Sussexes

Kate Middleton, Prince William more ‘enthusiastic' to see Sussexes
Kate Middleton is still mom Carole's ‘little girl' despite support from William

Kate Middleton is still mom Carole's ‘little girl' despite support from William
Rebel Wilson mulls going into exile after bombshell memoir

Rebel Wilson mulls going into exile after bombshell memoir
Cher, Meryl Streep celebrate 40 years of friendship, recreate iconic photo video

Cher, Meryl Streep celebrate 40 years of friendship, recreate iconic photo
Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with Timothee Chalamet's child?

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with Timothee Chalamet's child?
Tori Spelling breaks silence on Dean McDermott divorce

Tori Spelling breaks silence on Dean McDermott divorce
Roman Kemp says ‘One Day' star Leo Woodall asked for help to get THIS gig

Roman Kemp says ‘One Day' star Leo Woodall asked for help to get THIS gig
Kyra Sedgwick opens up on upcoming romcom ‘Connescence' starring husband Kevin Bacon video

Kyra Sedgwick opens up on upcoming romcom ‘Connescence' starring husband Kevin Bacon