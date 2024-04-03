 
King Charles all set to make history amid cancer battle

April 03, 2024

Britain’s King Charles has granted permission to opening up several rooms at Balmoral Castle to tourists for the first time since the privately-owned royal residence in Aberdeenshire was completed in 1855.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “The King is opening up several rooms at Balmoral Castle to tourists for the first time since the privately-owned royal residence in Aberdeenshire was completed in 1855. 

A private tour will cost £100 or £150 with afternoon tea.

He also shared the link of Balmoral Castle website to confirm the news.

The statement on the site reads, “For the first time since the castle was completed in 1855, we have been granted permission to take you on a private tour with our experienced guides. They will take you on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle.”

It further reads: “You will learn about the origins of the Castle and how it has been loved by generations of the Royal family. Travel through time from the purchase of the Balmoral by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, through to present day, where you can see how rooms within the Castle are used today by their Majesty’s The King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family.”

Balmoral Castle is a large estate house in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and a residence of the British royal family.

King Charles has made the major decision as the monarch is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

