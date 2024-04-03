Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared fresh post on their newly-launched website releasing fresh details of an event they attended last month.



Archie and Lilibet doting parents hosted a star-studded evening to celebrate The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection on March 21 to showcase the extensive holdings of African American art, artifacts and documents.

They shared the details on their website with caption “AN EVENING OF ART .”

The post reads, “On Thursday, March 21st, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a special event in honor of The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection – one of the most extensive holdings of African American art, artifacts, and documents.”

The illustrious Collection, which first debuted at SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park during Super Bowl LVI in 2022, tells the powerful and poignant story of Black history, spanning centuries of resilience, creativity, and triumph. The evening was brought together through a partnership between The Archewell Foundation and The Bernard and Shirley Kinsey Foundation for Art and Education.

It further says, “Welcoming an array of industry leaders to the space, The Duke and Duchess joined guests on a private tour of the exhibit, which was followed by a moderated conversation with Bernard, Shirley and Khalil Kinsey, trailblazers in the art and philanthropy community who have dedicated their lives to uplifting and celebrating prolific art and culture in the context of Black America."

The group discussed the history and significance of Black art and how communities can work together to preserve this vital piece of American history.

The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection is one of the largest and most comprehensive private collections of African American art and historical artifacts in the world – containing rare and important primary source items, from 1595 to present day, and fine art by an array of seminal artists including Jacob Lawrence, Alma Thomas, Ernie Barnes, Bisa Butler and many more.

This is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first post on their website since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis.

