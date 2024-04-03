 
Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role

Web Desk
April 03, 2024

Michael Keaton reflects on initial backlash of his 'Batman' role

Michael Keaton recently talked about the time he was cast as Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 film.

Keaton's selection as the Batman was seen as a bold and unconventional choice by Burton, sparked a significant backlash from fans.

Despite the controversy, the 72-year-old actor expressed that the move was 'ballsy' during an interview with GQ magazine.

He said, "The fact that Tim said ‘That guy, I want that guy’ … The fact that people cared one way or another so much is still baffling. But that was a b** move on his part. We also had a nice working relationship from ‘Beetlejuice,’ so he felt that he and I could get along and would work well together."

Last year, in an interview with Wired magazine Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, cited Keaton's performance as a source of confidence when he took on the role of the iconic villain.

"I had a confidence that really helped me because there was this big outcry that Michael Keaton was gonna play Batman, ‘Oh, he’s Mr. Mom, he’s a comedy actor.’ I mean, they hadn’t even seen him [in the role] and they didn’t realize how great he would become. But, there was great controversy," he said.

