Meghan Markle demands apology from Kate amid Royal ‘storm': Expert

Meghan Markle is in need of an apology more than Kate Middleton, it is conjectured.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly tipped to meet the Princess of Wales in the month of May, will only agree on a reunion if she is apologised for alleged discrimination from the Royal Family.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says: "Kate definitely doesn’t want an apology, but Meghan definitely does. William just thinks the whole thing is a storm in a teacup and can’t understand why his brother can’t get over the sort of spat that many brothers have to go through. Meghan and Harry feel hurt by the way they were treated when they were working members of the royal family and William and Kate feel they were treated poorly once Harry and Meghan left and Harry published Spare .

Tom further tells Mirror: "There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far."