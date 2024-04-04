 
menu

Chance the Rapper ends marriage with Kirsten Corley after 5 years

By
Web Desk
|

April 04, 2024

Chance the Rapper ends marriage with Kirsten Corley after 5 years
Chance the Rapper ends marriage with Kirsten Corley after 5 years

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley have decided to part ways after five years of marriage.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old musician and his wife took to Instagram and announced their decision to separate "amicably" in a joint statement.

The announcement a year after fans predicted marital woes amid the estranged couple as a footage from Chance's 30th birthday bash in Jamaica last year showed him dancing with another woman.

Now Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, and Kristen shared that they went through a “period of separation” privately and have now "arrived at the decision to part ways."

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the statement read.

The pair, that shares daughters Kensli and Marli, also revealed their firm stance on seamless co-parenting

“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you," the note signed "Chance & Kirsten" concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Mel B breaks silence about 'Spice Girls' reunion after Victoria Beckham

Mel B breaks silence about 'Spice Girls' reunion after Victoria Beckham
Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'Amazing at what she does'

Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'Amazing at what she does'
'Joker: Folie à Deux' gets a similar rating as the first part

'Joker: Folie à Deux' gets a similar rating as the first part
Ashley Judd survives 'deadly pandemic' as protective aunt in 'Lazareth' video

Ashley Judd survives 'deadly pandemic' as protective aunt in 'Lazareth'
Meghan Markle is exposing how detached from reality royal ways are video

Meghan Markle is exposing how detached from reality royal ways are
Kate Middleton wants reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton wants reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid cancer battle
Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: 'Going strong'

Jamie Foxx back in action after year-long health scarce: 'Going strong'
Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?

Will Meghan Markle ever return to UK?