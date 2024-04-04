Chance the Rapper ends marriage with Kirsten Corley after 5 years

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley have decided to part ways after five years of marriage.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old musician and his wife took to Instagram and announced their decision to separate "amicably" in a joint statement.

The announcement a year after fans predicted marital woes amid the estranged couple as a footage from Chance's 30th birthday bash in Jamaica last year showed him dancing with another woman.

Now Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, and Kristen shared that they went through a “period of separation” privately and have now "arrived at the decision to part ways."

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the statement read.

The pair, that shares daughters Kensli and Marli, also revealed their firm stance on seamless co-parenting

“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you," the note signed "Chance & Kirsten" concluded.