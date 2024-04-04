 
Prince Andrew regularly visits cancer stricken King Charles, tries to boost him

Web Desk
April 04, 2024

Prince Andrew has been there for his brother King Charles during the hardest time of his life following the shocking cancer diagnosis, revealed an expert.

Speaking of the Duke of York’s Easter Sunday appearance at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, royal expert and author Angela Levin revealed he regularly visits the monarch.

The expert noted that in such tragic times, the Royal family is sticking together while sharing further insights into Andrew’s visits to Charles.

In a conversation with GB News, she sad, “We all saw him going down for Christmas at the church in Windsor,” adding, “We have to have the difference between a working royal and a part of the family.”

“King Charles believes that the family needs to stick together,” she added. “He has actually visited Charles many times and tried to boost him and be kind and nice.”

“So I don’t think you can say, ‘now you can’t come to church’. I think that’s what people are thinking.

“He didn’t go over to shake hands with the many people who were there that may have taken their hands away, well they might or might not.”

