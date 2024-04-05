Noel Gallagher reveals secret to successful relationship amid new romance

Noel Gallagher has recently been through a divorce with Sara MacDonald

Noel Gallagher has opened up about his divorce from Sara MacDonald and his current relationship with a woman named Sally.

Noel, who was married to Meg Matthews for three years before he married Sara, said, “I’ve punched above my weight several times in my life, and I think if you can make a girl laugh the battle is more than won.”

The former Oasis frontman says the key to a lasting relationship is to make a woman laugh and be authentic.

“I think if you have to act a certain way [to get a woman] then you’ve to act like that for the rest of your life. She’s either into you for what you are, or the quest continues," he told The Sun.

The former Oasis frontman has been spotted with new love interest Sally a number of times over the past six months. She attended his Royal Albert Hall gig last month.

Noel began dating his ex-wife Sara in 2001 and the duo got married in 2011. They got divorced after 12 years of marriage.

The Easy Now hitmaker has previously talked about going through divorce last year. He shared his improved lifestyle after first turning to alcohol during his divorce.

He said: “I don’t look like a plastic bag full of wine any more. I don’t look like Pete Doherty — a waddling bag of p**s. I’ve got a gym in my flat and I’m cooking and I stopped drinking for three months and stopped doing all that goes with it. It was OK.”

“I looked f***g rough towards the end of last year. Divorce is a weird thing. You’re in a weird space. You’re drinking and the diet was s**t and then being on the road and smoking and all that — it was great,” he added.