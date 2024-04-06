Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya fans receive major update about ‘Dune 3'

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are confirmed to share the screen again for the third instalment of the acclaimed Dune franchise.

According to Deadline, the production house, Legendary Entertainment, has confirmed to work alongside Denis Villeneuve once again to complete the fan-favourite trilogy of Desert Planet.

The series which is based on Frank Herbert’s fantasy novel of the same name will continue to adapt its third part Dune: Messiah, to complete the epic story of Arrakis.

According to the media outlet, development on the final project has already begun, as the studio and director are aiming for another project in the non-fiction genre.

It is worth mentioning here that the news comes after Dune Two took over the box office as the highest-grossing film with a whopping business of $63 Million.

The franchise focuses on Paul Atreides who comes from a noble family, the Atrie­des clan and follows his journey which takes him to the dangerous planet of Arrakis to se­cure his family's destiny.

Bringing the hit movie­ series to life, the­ stellar cast features Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Flore­nce Pugh, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte­ Rampling, and Oscar Isaac.