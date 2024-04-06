 
menu

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya fans receive major update about ‘Dune 3'

By
Web Desk
|

April 06, 2024

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya fans receive major update about ‘Dune 3
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya fans receive major update about ‘Dune 3'

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are confirmed to share the screen again for the third instalment of the acclaimed Dune franchise.

According to Deadline, the production house, Legendary Entertainment, has confirmed to work alongside Denis Villeneuve once again to complete the fan-favourite trilogy of Desert Planet.

The series which is based on Frank Herbert’s fantasy novel of the same name will continue to adapt its third part Dune: Messiah, to complete the epic story of Arrakis.

According to the media outlet, development on the final project has already begun, as the studio and director are aiming for another project in the non-fiction genre.

It is worth mentioning here that the news comes after Dune Two took over the box office as the highest-grossing film with a whopping business of $63 Million.

The franchise focuses on Paul Atreides who comes from a noble family, the Atrie­des clan and follows his journey which takes him to the dangerous planet of Arrakis to se­cure his family's destiny.

Bringing the hit movie­ series to life, the­ stellar cast features Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Flore­nce Pugh, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte­ Rampling, and Oscar Isaac. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton receives sweet advice amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton receives sweet advice amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton has a list of ‘Harry and Meghan rules' to avoid drama

Kate Middleton has a list of ‘Harry and Meghan rules' to avoid drama

Royal family reveals 'significant risk' to Buckingham Palace amid major announcement

Royal family reveals 'significant risk' to Buckingham Palace amid major announcement
Britney Spears desperate for another baby months after Sam Asghari divorce: Source

Britney Spears desperate for another baby months after Sam Asghari divorce: Source
Kanye West 'uses' Bianca Censori to taunt Kim Kardashian: Expert

Kanye West 'uses' Bianca Censori to taunt Kim Kardashian: Expert
Robert Pattinson already planning baby no.2 with Suki Waterhouse?

Robert Pattinson already planning baby no.2 with Suki Waterhouse?
Kim Kardashian would rather do THIS than date after Odell Beckham split video

Kim Kardashian would rather do THIS than date after Odell Beckham split
Drew Barrymore shares inside scoop on Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Drew Barrymore shares inside scoop on Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' sequel