Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet drifting apart amid 'Dune 2' success?

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet romance seems to have fizzled out amid 'Dune 2' success

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship may be slowing down as the Dune 2 star promotes his film and the reality star her focuses on new ventures.

While Kylie is busy promoting her new vodka seltzer line Sprinter, Timothée is filming the new Bob Dylan biopic and the busy routines have led the duo apart.

"They’re hardly together anymore. One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change," the source told In Touch magazine.

The tipster noted that “they still care about each other, so maybe they’ll pick up where they left off. Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind.”

The pair first confirmed their romance in September 2023 when they put on a loved up display at Beyoncé's concert.

Another source previously dished that the Dune 2 star doesn’t like the way his romance is taking the attention away from his the movie and his professional endeavors.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," they noted.

"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," they added.