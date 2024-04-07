Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded narcissistic ‘Narc-kle’

Experts have just highlighted how Prince Harry’s apparent downfall went down.

All of this has been highlighted by royal author and writer Nathan Kay.

His claims have been shared in a piece for Express UK and started with the words, “I believe it’s too late for a Sussex rehabilitation as long as Harry remains married to Meghan."

In the middle of his piece the expert also admitted that only Prince Harry poses any chance at getting the acceptance back, given that many grew up right alongside him.

In the past the expert also noted, “He embodied a typical carefree rebel who cherished his homeland, took pride in serving his country, and held his family dear.”

However as of now its apparent that “that all changed when he met Meghan Markle, or as I've come to call her, ‘Narc-kle’, with a narcissist in mind," they added before signing off.