 
menu

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle branded narcissistic ‘Narc-kle'

By
Web Desk
|

April 07, 2024

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded narcissistic ‘Narc-kle’
Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded narcissistic ‘Narc-kle’

Experts have just highlighted how Prince Harry’s apparent downfall went down.

All of this has been highlighted by royal author and writer Nathan Kay.

His claims have been shared in a piece for Express UK and started with the words, “I believe it’s too late for a Sussex rehabilitation as long as Harry remains married to Meghan."

In the middle of his piece the expert also admitted that only Prince Harry poses any chance at getting the acceptance back, given that many grew up right alongside him.

In the past the expert also noted, “He embodied a typical carefree rebel who cherished his homeland, took pride in serving his country, and held his family dear.”

However as of now its apparent that “that all changed when he met Meghan Markle, or as I've come to call her, ‘Narc-kle’, with a narcissist in mind," they added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton gets sweet advice on how to remain positive amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton gets sweet advice on how to remain positive amid cancer treatment
King Charles snubs Princess Eugenie for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles snubs Princess Eugenie for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle won't visit UK anytime soon

Meghan Markle won't visit UK anytime soon
King Charles makes major decision related to Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit

King Charles makes major decision related to Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit
Carole, Michael Middleton's true love for Kate Middleton laid bare

Carole, Michael Middleton's true love for Kate Middleton laid bare
King Charles plan lands Prince William in trouble video

King Charles plan lands Prince William in trouble
Meghan Markle 'determined' to carry on with royal lifestyle in US

Meghan Markle 'determined' to carry on with royal lifestyle in US
Meghan Markle 'definitely' wants apology to end rift with Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle 'definitely' wants apology to end rift with Kate Middleton