Tom Holland, Zendaya's ‘best decision' for their relationship revealed

April 07, 2024

Spider-Man alums Tom Holland and Zendaya began dating in 2021
Tom Holland and Zendaya are going strong in their happy relationship, per a source.

The source said Zendaya has “no doubt [that] Tom is her person,” and moving in together was “the best decision they’ve ever made,” per Us Weekly.

"They’re just happy to be together," the tipster noted. "There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right."

Zendaya and Tom met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and began dating in 2021.

The duo have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together. According to sources, they split their time between the Uncharted star’s home in London and the Euphoria actress’ Brooklyn condo.

A source previously dished that the duo had moved in together, "They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer. They’re just happy to be together. There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right."

