Jackie Chan reflects on fortune of growing old at 70

Jackie Chan reflected on his life, career and the fortune of growing old on his 70th birthday.

The Karate Kid actor and stunt icon took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt message.

Sharing throwback photos of himself, Chan shared his thoughts on reaching the milestone age, expressing his gratitude to the wise words of his big brother, Sammo Hung, who said, "being able to grow old is a fortunate thing."

He also addressed recent concerns from fans after photos surfaced showing him with older appearance, stating, "I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old."



"Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character. I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today," he added.

Chan further added about the 'memorable photos' he attached to post, stating, "Looking at these photos brings back so many fond memories. All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all."

Jackie Chan received an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike.