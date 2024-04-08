 
menu

Jackie Chan reflects on fortune of growing old at 70

By
Web Desk
|

April 08, 2024

Jackie Chan reflects on fortune of growing old at 70
Jackie Chan reflects on fortune of growing old at 70

Jackie Chan reflected on his life, career and the fortune of growing old on his 70th birthday.

The Karate Kid actor and stunt icon took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt message.

Sharing throwback photos of himself, Chan shared his thoughts on reaching the milestone age, expressing his gratitude to the wise words of his big brother, Sammo Hung, who said, "being able to grow old is a fortunate thing."

He also addressed recent concerns from fans after photos surfaced showing him with older appearance, stating, "I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old."

"Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character. I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today," he added.

Chan further added about the 'memorable photos' he attached to post, stating, "Looking at these photos brings back so many fond memories. All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all."

Jackie Chan received an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

More From Entertainment:

Will Beyoncé grace the CMAs following 'Cowboy Carter' success?

Will Beyoncé grace the CMAs following 'Cowboy Carter' success?
John Mulaney has been Olivia Munn's ‘pillar of strength' during cancer battle video

John Mulaney has been Olivia Munn's ‘pillar of strength' during cancer battle
Bianca Censori's old boss reveals how she won Kanye West over video

Bianca Censori's old boss reveals how she won Kanye West over
Tom Holland, Zendaya's ‘best decision' for their relationship revealed

Tom Holland, Zendaya's ‘best decision' for their relationship revealed
Danny Masterson is ‘popular celebrity' in prison and ‘manipulates' inmates

Danny Masterson is ‘popular celebrity' in prison and ‘manipulates' inmates
Meghan Markle's plans for post-married life branded ‘obvious' from the start

Meghan Markle's plans for post-married life branded ‘obvious' from the start
Meghan Markle planned Meghan Inc before marriage to Prince Harry? video

Meghan Markle planned Meghan Inc before marriage to Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle acting as a lion exploiting vulnerabilities in the King's health video

Meghan Markle acting as a lion exploiting vulnerabilities in the King's health