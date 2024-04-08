 
Harry, Meghan seen as ‘non serious couple' after ‘ridiculous' book ‘Spare': Author

By
Web Desk
|

April 08, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have drawn comparisons with King Edward and American socialite Wallis Simpson over their determination to make money.

Dragging the couple over their actions since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, Alexander Larman claimed they do not seem like a “serious couple” since Harry published his memoir, Spare.

Calling them a "modern day version" of Edward and Wallis, the author revealed if the California-based royals damaged their career by stepping down.

Speaking with GB News, he said, "I don't think it's been damaging at all, actually, because I think with Harry and Meghan, initially they were all for the controversy and the difficulty."

"Ever since Harry published his memoir, Spare, which was a ridiculous book, there's no sense whatsoever that they are a serious couple.

"I was looking at the American Riviera Orchard revelation the other day and I thought Wallis Simpson, who was obviously Meghan's spiritual forebear, would have done her own lifestyle brand - but with quite so crass a title? I don't think so."

He was then asked if whether he views Harry and Meghan as a contemporary version of Edward and Wallis, Larman asserted, "I think they definitely are."

