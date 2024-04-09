Zendaya talks about filming intimate scenes for 'The Challengers'

Zendaya recently emphasized the importance of intimacy coordinators on her new film Challengers.

The 27-year-old actress starred in the sports film alongside costars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor and played the role of Tashi Duncan, an aspiring tennis star who gives up her career after suffering a major injury.

During the film’s premiere in Rome, Zendaya praised the intimacy coordinator for making her feel “safe” while

“We had an intimacy coordinator which was fantastic and very helpful, because it was important that we felt safe,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Euphoria star added, “'I spoke with my colleagues so that we could find a way to feel at ease. We played tennis together, we went out together, we rehearsed together. We got to bond and feel good with each other.”

Agreeing with Zendaya, Mike added that it was important that they spend “unstructured time” in order to create a solid bond and portray “believable” romance on screen.

“We were able to spend time together during rehearsals and beyond, especially with Josh. We were able to get to know each other as people before we could get into the film. We created a real friendship that created the basis of the film,” he explained further.