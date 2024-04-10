 
Meghan Markle ‘forces' romance with Harry, thinks she is in ‘Suits'

By
Web Desk
|

April 10, 2024

Meghan Markle pulled off a ‘forced’ chemistry with Prince Harry at a recent event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who attended an event for Kinsey African-American, Art and History Collection, engaged in a dragged form of public display of affection.

Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror: "Harry and Meghan's recent hosting of a special event in honour of the Kinsey African-American, Art and History Collection gave the couple the chance to do something for an institution that has a special place in Meghan’s heart, and it was fascinating to see how loved up Meghan and Harry were at the event.

He added: "But there was a sense that some of this was rather forced – recent publicity has suggested Meghan and Harry’s relationship is under strain and this will have determined the couple to make a public demonstration of their love for each other and the strength of their marriage

He then called out Meghan for acting as he noted: "But to many their displays of affection looked contrived – many of us thought Meghan looked as if she was still acting in Suits! And Harry always looks really uncomfortable with public hugs!"

