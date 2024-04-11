Archie, Lilibet would blame Harry, Meghan for not letting them meet King Charles

File Footage

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might hold their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, responsible for not letting them make any memories with their granddad, King Charles.



Speaking with guest Lee Cohen on GB News, host Nana Akua discussed that the little Prince and Princess would be “upset” with their parents for not taking them to UK to be with Charles despite his cancer diagnosis.

This comes amid debate whether or not Archie and Lilibet would accompany their dad during his trip to UK, scheduled for May 8, to mark the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games.

The host said it would be "really sad" if Meghan and the kids do not attend the event and do not get a chance to see cancer-stricken King Charles.

She said Archie "never had a chance to properly meet" the Royal family, before adding that Charles has not even seen Lili in person.

"It just seems really sad because actually, if you look at it as her child, and I knew that my grandfather was the King and I never got a chance to properly have a chat or properly meet him, I would be really upset,” the host said.

"I would be really upset, especially knowing that they were alive for some time whilst I probably could remember or have some recollection of them,” she added.