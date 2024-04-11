Blake Lively hypes up Ryan Reynold's new movie 'IF'

Blake Lively never slouches when it comes to appreciating her husband Ryan Reynolds.

On Wednesday, the Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram stories and shared the trailer of the 47-year-old actor’s upcoming movie IF.

“Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true… … his name is @vancityreynolds,” she penned in the caption as she made a reference to the movie that tells the story of what happens when a young child's imagination becomes real.

Blake added, “Well, his legal name isn’t Vancity Reynolds. But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie which is also pure magic.”

She also shared a poster of the movie which features a cat dressed up as an octopus, standing behind the word IF, with Jessica Simpson’s I Wanna Love You Forever playing in the background.

“I disappear into a role,” Blake captioned the image.

IF, directed by John Krasinski, is set to be released on May 17 and also stars A-list celebrities like Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Jon Stewart and Sam Rockwell.

The teaser trailer also added a tagline for the movie which read: “What if everything you believed as a kid was real? From the imagination of John Krasinski, enter a world you have to believe to see.”