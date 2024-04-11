Zendaya, Tom Holland break cover with PDA after split rumors

Zendaya and Tom Holland are solid and still together, according to recent pictures from Challengers premiere.

The 27-year-old actress recently attended the red carpet of her sports romance movie at the Odeon Luxe in London's Leicester Square where she was joined by her boyfriend who made a surprise appearance in the audience.

While Tom didn’t walk the carpet with her, a fan captured the two sharing a kiss before hugging each other.

The couple, who met on the set of Spiderman: Homecoming in 2017, sparked breakup rumors in January after Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including Tom.

Fans were more concerned because the Golden Globe winning actress and the Spider-Man actor also hadn't been photographed together since October 25, when they were seen grocery shopping in Los Angeles.

However, a source told TMZ at the time that Tom and Zendaya were seen together on New Year’s Eve.

The Dune star recently also talked about the 27-year-old actor in an interview with British Vogue, saying he has “beautifully” handled his own rise to fame.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and he changed overnight. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully,” she had said.