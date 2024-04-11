 
menu

Zendaya, Tom Holland break cover with PDA after split rumors

By
Web Desk
|

April 11, 2024

Zendaya, Tom Holland break cover with PDA after split rumors
Zendaya, Tom Holland break cover with PDA after split rumors

Zendaya and Tom Holland are solid and still together, according to recent pictures from Challengers premiere.

The 27-year-old actress recently attended the red carpet of her sports romance movie at the Odeon Luxe in London's Leicester Square where she was joined by her boyfriend who made a surprise appearance in the audience.

While Tom didn’t walk the carpet with her, a fan captured the two sharing a kiss before hugging each other.

The couple, who met on the set of Spiderman: Homecoming in 2017, sparked breakup rumors in January after Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including Tom.

Fans were more concerned because the Golden Globe winning actress and the Spider-Man actor also hadn't been photographed together since October 25, when they were seen grocery shopping in Los Angeles.

However, a source told TMZ at the time that Tom and Zendaya were seen together on New Year’s Eve.

The Dune star recently also talked about the 27-year-old actor in an interview with British Vogue, saying he has “beautifully” handled his own rise to fame.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and he changed overnight. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully,” she had said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘selfish' for having no interest in Prince Harry's family

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘selfish' for having no interest in Prince Harry's family
Archie, Lilibet would blame Harry, Meghan for not letting them meet King Charles video

Archie, Lilibet would blame Harry, Meghan for not letting them meet King Charles
Kate Middleton knew Meghan Markle was ‘bad news' from start video

Kate Middleton knew Meghan Markle was ‘bad news' from start
King Charles appears happy during public outings despite cancer diagnosis

King Charles appears happy during public outings despite cancer diagnosis
Harry, Meghan could be ‘hugely valuable assets' to monarchy amid Charles, Kate cancer

Harry, Meghan could be ‘hugely valuable assets' to monarchy amid Charles, Kate cancer
'Self made' Meghan Markle thought she'd teach Kate Middleton about 'charity'

'Self made' Meghan Markle thought she'd teach Kate Middleton about 'charity'
JoJo Siwa channels Miley Cyrus' iconic 'Bangerz' era in new music video video

JoJo Siwa channels Miley Cyrus' iconic 'Bangerz' era in new music video
Ellie Goulding son steals hearts in adorable rehearsal video

Ellie Goulding son steals hearts in adorable rehearsal video