Caitlyn Jenner makes brutal remark on OJ Simpson's death

By
Web Desk
|

April 11, 2024

Caitlyn Jenner makes brutal remark on OJ Simpsons death
Caitlyn Jenner makes brutal remark on OJ Simpson's death

Caitlyn Jenner made a shocking comment over OJ Simpson's death today.

The 76-year-old actor’s family confirmed his passing as they released a statement, saying: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family.”

After the news started making headlines, Caitlyn, who was best friend’s with OJ’s wife Nicole Brown, tweeted: “Good Riddance.”

Her brutal comment stems from the controversial case which accused the late celebrity of murdering Nicole and her boyfriend Ron Goldman in Los Angeles.

Moreover, Kris Jenner's ex-husband Robert Kardashian also represented OJ at his murder trial.

However, he was acquitted of the killing, despite tons of evidence against him, according to Daily Mail.

Caitlyn, who was previously married to Kris, also talked about OJ in her autobiography The Secrets Of My Life in which she wrote: “He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a***ole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them.”

