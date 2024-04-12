 
Eminem wants his stan army for surprise project

Web Desk
April 12, 2024

Eminem is reportedly making a documentary about his life and overall career and to complete his surprise project he is seeking his army of stans.

Taking to Twitter now X, the Lose Yourself rapper has put out a post that showed him and his company Shady Films company as a producer of an unnamed documentary.

Along with the post, a link was attached that directs to a website that reads 'Stan Films' in addition to a questionnaire.

As People reports the details about the documentary are unknown but the set of questions suggest it may be about the Grammy winner's loyal fans.

It includes questions like “Has Eminem or his music helped you through difficult times?,” “Have you ever met Eminem?” and “Do you collect Eminem merch, make Eminem artwork, write fan fiction, etc.?”

It is pertinent to mention Stan was a song by Eminem that deals with an obsessive fan of the rapstar who committed suicide after killing his girlfriend when he does not reply to his letters.

