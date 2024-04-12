Olivia Rodrigo shares special message for fans online: Check

The North American leg of Guts World Tour is over and Olivia Rodrigo has decided to pay tribute to crew and fans who have made it to a massive hit as she is set to perform in Europe this month.



Taking to Instagram, the traitor singer wrote a heartfelt message with a series of photos that highlighted the tour.

"4 nights at madison square garden!!! whatta way to end this leg of the tour," added, "immensely grateful for all the wonderful people who work so hard on making this show happen every night and thankful for everyone who has bought tickets and jumped and screamed and sang along with me <3."

She continued, "And massive thanks to the magical songwriting genius @jewel for singing one of my all time favs with me the other night.”



Olivia, meanwhile, is prepping for her next leg in Europe from April 30 with the first stopover in Dublin, Ireland, followed by several other countries including France, Germany, and Spain.