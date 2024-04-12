 
menu

Prince Harry hosts special event prior to major announcement

By
Web Desk
|

April 12, 2024

Prince Harry hosts special event ahead of major announcement
Prince Harry hosts special event ahead of major announcement

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry hosted a special event on Wednesday, a day before he and Meghan Markle made a major announcement about their new Netflix projects.

Prince Harry shared photos from the event on his newly launched website with a statement.

The statement reads, “Today, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Chief Impact Officer (CIO) of BetterUp, hosted an insightful conversation with CHRO’s at BetterUp’s Uplift Summit in San Francisco.”

Harry was joined by organizational psychologist and BetterUp’s Chairman of the Center for Purpose & Performance, Dr. Adam Grant and Cisco’s Chief People Officer, Kelly Jones.

This year’s summit, which centered on courageous leadership, provides a unique forum for C-suite leaders, business executives, and HR professionals and advocates.

The session, Beyond Burnout: Transforming C-Level Stress Into Strength, examines how C-level leaders manage the unique pressure of their roles, build resilience, and foster a culture that supports sustainable performance.

The trio dove into the psychological toll of leading through uncertainty, sharing personal anecdotes, evidence-based practices, and forward-thinking policies aimed at helping leaders thrive amidst the pressures of today’s world and modern corporate life.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan announced new projects for streaming giant saying “Archewell Productions is pleased to share that two new nonfiction series are in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie amid cancer battle

King Charles makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie amid cancer battle
Prince Edward continues royal duties as King Charles marks major tradition amid cancer battle

Prince Edward continues royal duties as King Charles marks major tradition amid cancer battle
Royal family breaks silence as Meghan Markle announces new Netflix projects

Royal family breaks silence as Meghan Markle announces new Netflix projects

Prince William, son Prince George share major update on Kate Middleton's health video

Prince William, son Prince George share major update on Kate Middleton's health
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share details of their Netflix projects ahead of UK visit video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share details of their Netflix projects ahead of UK visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make major announcement as King Charles leaves Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make major announcement as King Charles leaves Buckingham Palace
Liam Gallagher reveals his favourite ‘Blur' song

Liam Gallagher reveals his favourite ‘Blur' song
Ryan Gosling shares his work on 'Barbie' was a 'team effort' with his girls

Ryan Gosling shares his work on 'Barbie' was a 'team effort' with his girls