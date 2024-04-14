Meghan Markle can't keep a friend to save her life

Meghan Markle’s apparent inability to maintain long term bonds has just sparked a massive debate and left her branded a ‘grating’ woman who “can’t keep a friend to save her life.”



Everything has been issued by royal commentator Amanda Platell.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.



She began everything by saying, “A brief flick through the Duchess of Sussex's friendship history reveals she began 'Markling' — definition: disposing of people once you have no use for them any more — when she moved on from some of her Suits co-stars, after describing them as 'family'.”

“And when she started dating Harry in 2016, she counted stylist Jessica Mulroney among her best friends. They were close for decades and Jessica attended Meghan's £200,000 NYC baby shower in 2019. Today, she's nowhere to be seen, after getting involved in a white privilege debate, which might have tarnished Meghan's multi-racial brand.”

Not to mention, “She befriended Violet von Westenholz, a friend of Harry in her early days with the Prince, before that friendship also cooled.”

The same story also played out with Made In Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh who is even said to have "helped organise the royal wedding — but ended up not being invited.”

“And don't even get me started on the way she 'Markled' the Royal family. Oh, and unforgivably, she slapped down the hand of friendship Kate offered when Meghan first joined the Firm.”

“Isn't it striking, too, that for all her supposed trailblazing feminism this new series makes her sound like a housewife who's got her Marigolds on?” Ms Platell questioned in her piece.

“But it's her claim to know about friendship that really grates. Meghan wouldn't know how to keep a friend to save her life," she added before signing off as well.