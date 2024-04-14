Meghan Markle called a prickly porcupine that's trigger happy: ‘Harry should've run'

Meghan Markle called a prickly porcupine that's trigger happy: ‘Harry should've ran'

Meghan Markle’s alleged love for lawsuits has just caused her to be branded a trigger happy prickly porcupine lacking self awareness.

Royal commentator Amanda Platell issued these sentiments regarding Meghan Markle.

She weighed in on everything in one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece she highlighted Meghan’s time on her career making show Suits and said, “Those big screen, Oscar winning roles slicked her with a veneer of class, even though, in accepting Prince Rainier's millions, she retired from acting.”

She even went as far as to say, “The bald (sorry, Haz) fact is Suits is leaden, with convoluted story lines and corporate chicanery: LA Law it is not.”

“Rachel Zane is as prickly as a porcupine: ‘Do you think this is a year-round tan?’ she snaps.”

Expert also went as far as to add, the “She is always threatening to sue anyone who slights her. If I’d been Harry, sharing a family subscription to Netflix, despite the fact on screen she looks incredible, I’d have run a country mile.”

“He should have worried the lack of humour, of even an ounce of self awareness, wasn’t in fact a brilliant piece of Method acting. She was merely playing herself,” she added before signing off.