Meghan Markle's career breaking stint in ‘Suits' branded humourless trash

Meghan Markle’s career developing role in Suits has just been put on blast for being utter humourless trash.

Royal commentator and expert Amanda Platell issued these sentiments in reference to Meghan Markle.

It has all been shared in a piece for The Daily Mail and references Meghan Markle’s past.

Ms Platell even began by saying, “We all know that Meghan was in Suits before she married into the Royal Family (well, we know now - I'd never heard of Meghan until she paraded in a cream coat around the gardens of Kensington Palace.)”

“And it’s no longer a pre-requisite for royal brides to have never had a life, a previous husband, or even gainful employment.”

During the course of the piece she did make it clear that “my problem with Suits is that it's humourless trash, although we can’t blame Meghan for that,” because its evident that “she will have taken the job on the strength of a pilot.”

After all, “These series are always a gamble,” and “I’m certain that when was cast in the role of Rachel Zane, the pencil-skirted paralegal who has a huge chip on her shoulder, given she hadn’t gone to Harvard, Meghan saw it as a chance to portray a strong black woman who takes no prisoners, a feminist confident enough to expose her Victoria’s Secrets.”

“She won’t have been able to develop character or story arcs, and was doubtless happy, before she met Harry, to be tied into a contract with a dependable, lucrative salary.”