‘Chucky’ creator hints at new twist in potential season 4 plot

Chucky's fourth season is reportedly in talks with new twists by its creator who has already pitched the story to the network.

During the latest interview with The Direct, the series creator Don Mancini shared the latest update on a potential fourth season of the Chucky.

The horror series’ third season is still airing on SYFY and USA Network.

While reaffirming about the potential fourth season Mancini said "There’s very little I can say about that.”

He created curiosity but kept the details under wrap by saying, "I can’t tell you my idea for Season 4, but I’m really excited about it."

"I already pitched it to the network. So fingers crossed because it’s something I really like to do," he revealed.

Mancini continued on to say, "I think it’s really fun, new, and again, another left turn in terms of what we’ve been doing so far."

However, he also mentioned the uncertainty of the sequel by noting, "We don’t know the status of the show yet. So again, fingers crossed that we will get picked up, right?"

The Chucky series is a continuation of the original Child's Play and Chucky movie. The show’s first TV series launched in 2021 on SYFY and USA Network.

The show is in the middle of its third season which was divided into two parts. The finale will air on May 1.