Meghan Markle's kids Archie, Lilibet caught in major security risk

Experts believe Meghan Markle finds the lack of security options in the UK to be a grave security risk to her two young tykes.

Claims about this have been brought to light by a well placed inside source close to New Magazine.

During their conversation with the outlet, the source admitted that Prince Harry wants his kids to join him and Meghan on the trip back to the UK for the Invictus Games anniversary.

But, “It’s now got to the point where Meghan doesn’t want to come to the U.K. with the children. She just doesn’t feel safe.”

Over all, “The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone.”

But on the other hand, “Harry doesn’t want to keep making solo trips to the U.K..”

“He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges. But there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn’t possible at the moment.”

Before concluding the insider also went on to add, “Both Harry and Meghan were planning to come to the U.K. But when the exact time and date of their appearance were made public, she started to rethink that idea.”