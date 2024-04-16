7 Drug lord shows to watch if you love Netflix's ‘The Gentlemen'

Fans of drug lord shows can watch these shows after Netflix’s Theo James starrer 'The Gentlemen’

Netflix’s The Gentlemen is an entertaining action comedy created by filmmaker Guy Ritchie. It’s a spin-off of his own 2019 movie of the same name. The show stars Theo James Edward Halstead, who faces tough decisions after he becomes a Duke in a rather shocking manner.

The show has made many fans through its blend of seriously dangerous situations and action with perfectly timed comedy.

If you’re one of the fans of The Gentlemen, read on to find more shows based on drug lords.

1. Breaking Bad (2008–2013):





The world of drug cartels originally became the focus of many shows following the global success of gripping crime series like Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad.

There’s a high chance that most drug cartel show fans will have already watched this masterpiece, but it deserves a place here as a reminder for those who still haven’t.

Breaking Bad followed financially struggling high-school chemistry teacher Walter White ( Bryan Cranston) who discovers that he has inoperable lung cancer and is given two years to live. Walter then discovers how drug dealers make millions and proceeds to recruit his ex-student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to help him make methamphetamine. The duo then get into the rabbit hole of the treacherous drug industry, with real enemies threatening their lives.

2. Better Call Saul (2015–2022):





Breaking Bad ended and gave birth to this excellent example of a spin-off. Better Call Saul left critics and viewers as impressed as its mother show did.

The show follows the journey of lawyer James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill, who embraced his scam artist skills. Jimmy later comes to be known as Saul Goodman, which is a play on the sentence: "It's all good, man."

The end of Saul’s journey as a lawyer was seen in Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul chronicles his wild journey in the years leading up to his encounter with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

3. Narcos (2015–2017):





Narcos set itself apart from other drug lord shows as it was based on all real-life characters. The main character in the show was the infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar himself. The gritty show chronicles his dealings as the leader of the Medellín Cartel as he escapes capture for years.

4. Ozark (2017–2022):





Jason Bateman starrer Ozark easily manages to make viewers put themselves in the shoes of its characters. Bateman stars as lead character Marty Byrde, a financial planner. When a money laundering scheme goes wrong, he lands into serious trouble with a drug lord.

Marty and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) relocate their family from California to Ozarks, where they still remain in the clutches of the drug cartel and do everything they can to save their family.

5. Weeds (2005–2012):

Weeds draws its popularity from its perfectly done dark comedy. The show follows widow Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) as she decides to ditch her PTA meetings for weed dealings. The mom-of-two goes on to thrive in the drug business and even ends up creating her own strain of weed.

6. Top Boy (2011-)





Top Boy tells the gritty and gripping tail of the rivalry of drug gangs in London. The show follows drug dealer Dushane, who seeks to become the Top Boy and teenager Ra'Nell, who’s faced with life’s realities too soon after his mother's breakdown. The show sets itself apart with it’s intense violence and gangster themes.

7. Queen Of The South (2016–2021):





Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) refuses to become the damsel in distress in this beloved crime series. When her drug dealing boyfriend is murdered by a drug cartel, Teresa leaves Mexico for America, where she goes on to seek revenge by becoming a drug lord herself.