Tim Meadows, Stephanie Beatriz lend voices to new animated film

Mean Girls star Tim Meadows and Brooklyn Nine Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz have joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated film, Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture.

According to Variety report, the film, directed by Michael Skolnick, marks his first venture into animated cinema.

Set in a 1960s American town, the film's story revolves around a young boy named Harry who thinks his father, a chair designer, has been abducted by aliens.

The young boy's quest to prove his theory leads him to break into the secretive Area 51, where he befriends a talking office chair named Swiv, animated to life by radiation from atomic testing.

Joining Meadows and Beatriz in the cast are Andy Richter and Matt Walsh, who also serve as creative producers.

The star-studded cast also include Seth Green, Pamela Adlon, Lou Ferrigno, and Clare Grant.

The animation for the film is directed by Mack Williams, known for his work on Archer and The Get Down, with music composed by Michael Bitton.

The production for Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture is scheduled to be completed in 2025.