Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan's divorce gets 'messy': Insider

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s divorce battle is continuing to cause tension in their dynamics, according to an insider.

The estranged couple announced their separation six years ago but remain to be at odds over a financial settlement over profits from the 43-year-old actor’s Magic Mike franchise.

“Channing and Jenna both knew it would take awhile for them to settle their divorce but neither of them thought it would be this long,” a source told Us Weekly.

They added that the pair’s trial has “caused immense tension in the dynamic recently.”

“Jenna will fight for what she is entitled to — a fair settlement by California State Law. Channing doesn’t think Jenna’s claims are fair,” the source further emphasized.

While they “put on a good front” for their 10-year-old daughter Everly, the tipster shared that it’s “messy behind closed doors.”

The inside information comes after a rep for Channing told PEOPLE that he blames Jenna for “dragging” their legal battle and also claimed that her actions and words continuously "contradict" each other.

“She says she wants a fair settlement but is ignoring all post-separation work Channing and his partners have done to enhance 'Magic Mike.' She keeps stalling negotiations, but says she wants to resolve this,” the insider had shared.