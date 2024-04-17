Prince Harry secretly sends sweet ‘notes of encouragement’ to Kate Middleton

Prince Harry approached Kate Middleton after she announced the heartbreaking news of her cancer diagnosis and now regularly sends her sweet ‘notes of encouragement’



The duo exchange messages secretly while being mindful of their respective spouses as the Sussexes haven’t officially reconciled with the Waleses.

Sharing more details of communication between the Duke of Sussex and the Princess of Wales, the insider said, “Harry has been in touch with Kate several times since she came home from hospital.”

They told Closer Magazine that Harry sends “notes of encouragement and support via text” to Kate and calls “her from time-to-time to check-in.”

“Of course, he’s very mindful that it’s a sensitive situation given the difficult relationship he has with William at the moment, not to mention the ongoing issues he and Meghan have with The Firm as a whole,” they added.

The Royal tipster also revealed that Harry hopes to meet with William to “talk things through” during his upcoming trip to the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry hopes Kate would play the role of a mediator between the feuding brothers or atleast convince William to meet him.

Before concluding, the source noted that Prince Harry is “grateful” that he’s managed to reconnect with Kate, whom he described her as "the sister I've never had and always wanted.”