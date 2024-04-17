Prince Harry no longer has an audience for his kind of thing: ‘There is a reason’

Prince Harry has just been warned against going hard in Hollywood because there is a very small audience for what he does.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with GB News.

During that interview he touched base on Prince Harry’s fan following but issued some major warnings regarding the same.

It all began with him saying, “He knows how to be a prince, how to be a soldier, and how to play polo.”

“He has done the Prince Harry and Meghan documentary. He has done the soldier Invictus” and “this is the third thing he has got left.”

“But the problem there, of course, is that polo isn’t like football,” Mr Heydel-Mankoo explained.

“There is a reason why it is not played on television” and “[It] is because they have a very small audience for these sorts of things.”