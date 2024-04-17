Meghan Markle rocks the world with 'Mad Hatter' tendencies

Meghan Markle has reportedly made the entire world turn their heads with the unveiling of her new product for the luxury lifestyle brand and experts are beginning to wonder, “what in the name of the Mad Hatter is going on?”

Royal commentator Daniela Elser shared these accusations against the Duchess of Sussex.

She weighed in on everything during a candid piece for News.com.au.

In it she said, “Somehow, like Alice in Wonderland, we have fallen through the looking glass.”

All in all, Ms Elser feels, “Things in the royal world have only gotten curious and curiouser.”

For example, “Take this situation. On Tuesday at Buckingham Palace, a group of young campaigners from the charity SafeLives were meeting with Queen Camilla, a woman who went to finishing school aged 16-years-old with the aim of nabbing a decent husband and who has never had a job in her life.”

But “8500km away, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, the member of the royal family with a degree from a top ten US university and who gave a speech at a UN Women’s conference long before she got a title was soft-launching a jam brand. What in the name of the Mad Hatter is going on?”