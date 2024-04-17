 
Meghan Markle has run from royal runner-up status but risks being toppled upside down

By
Web Desk

April 17, 2024

Meghan Markle has run from royal runner-up status but risks being toppled upside down

Meghan Markle is reportedly at risk of some major down turn now that she’s been running as far away as possible from royal runner-up status.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these sentiments.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she pointed out some of Meghan’s endeavors in the past few years and said, “for 20 months, the Duchess of Sussex fought the good, hard fight including launching a fundraising capsule collection for the SmartWorks charity, highlighting 15 ‘Forces for Change’ when she guest edited British Vogue and hosting a roundtable on gender equality.”

“But then came the great conscious uncoupling that was Megxit and Meghan and Harry skipped town for the embrace of the West Coast where they could feel their feelings unfettered and would no longer be relegated to royal runner-up status.”

All in all, at that point “then everything went hurly-burly, higgledy-piggledy, and upside down.”

