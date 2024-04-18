Quentin Tarantino pulls the plug on his Brad Pitt movie

Quentin Tarantino has pulled the plug on his Brad Pritt movie.

In February, reports suggested that the 61-year-old filmmaker was set on making his 10th film The Movie Critic with the 60-year-old actor, which would’ve been their third movie together.

While he still wants to round out his career with ten films, Deadline reported that Quentin now has different plans for his final project.

The outlet said that Quentin has simply “changed his mind” about the movie and will not move forward with it.

Moreover, he had also reportedly rewritten the script which put off the production, however, now he's said to have “gone back to the drawing board” to try and figure out what his 10th and final film will be.

Last year, the Fight Club creator told Deadline at Cannes that The Movie Critic was based on a man “who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.”

“All the other stuff was too sk*nky to read, but then there was this porno rag that had a really interesting movie page,” he had added.

According to Quentin, the plot was to be set in 1977 Los Angeles, following the titular character of a movie critic whose first job as a teenager was stocking R-rated magazines into vending machines.