King Charles to skip Balmoral invitation for Sussexes: ‘Could cause discomfort'

King Charles would reportedly not be willing to slow amends with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

His Majesty, who is conjectured to extend a peace offering to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of Summer, is put off by the endless hurt.

Royal expert Tom Quinn shares: "The King likely realises that inviting the Duke and Duchess may cause friction and discomfort to others at Buckingham Palace.

"After all, how could they not be knowing that anything they say could be published in a future tell-all book by Meghan or Harry. In observing the recent public behaviour of Charles and Harry, it seems that the two want to move toward reconciliation,” noted Mr Quinn.

"Charles may not feel so inclined to do so with Meghan especially if he believes that she was largely responsible for encouraging Harry's disenchanted behaviour towards the family,” he established.