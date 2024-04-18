Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West battery charges

Kim Kardashian shared a post on social media apparently expressing her thoughts on the same day police investigated battery charges against Kanye West.



The post to her Instagram Story comes hours before the bombshell TMZ report that stated the Donda hitmaker allegedly hit a person in the face on Tuesday night.

The track was Ariana Grande’s I wish I hated You as Ye’s ex added no caption on the story about a song that deals with relationship complexities with a background of scenic green hills.

In the meantime, the Grammy winner’s rep told the media that Bianca Censori was harassed by a person after the couple was earlier in Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The spokesperson called out the word ‘grabbing’ to describe what the person does to the Yeezy architecture in the media.

"'Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted,” the statement continued.



The investigation is underway as police have approached the Power rapper for his version of events about the battery reports where he is reportedly a suspect.

"The assailant didn't merely collide into her," Kanye’s rep added. "He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."