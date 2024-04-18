 
menu

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West battery charges

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West battery charges
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West battery charges

Kim Kardashian shared a post on social media apparently expressing her thoughts on the same day police investigated battery charges against Kanye West.

The post to her Instagram Story comes hours before the bombshell TMZ report that stated the Donda hitmaker allegedly hit a person in the face on Tuesday night.

The track was Ariana Grande’s I wish I hated You as Ye’s ex added no caption on the story about a song that deals with relationship complexities with a background of scenic green hills.

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West battery charges

In the meantime, the Grammy winner’s rep told the media that Bianca Censori was harassed by a person after the couple was earlier in Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The spokesperson called out the word ‘grabbing’ to describe what the person does to the Yeezy architecture in the media.

"'Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted,” the statement continued.

The investigation is underway as police have approached the Power rapper for his version of events about the battery reports where he is reportedly a suspect.

"The assailant didn't merely collide into her," Kanye’s rep added. "He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."

Travis Kelce likes THESE songs from Taylor Swift's new album

Travis Kelce likes THESE songs from Taylor Swift's new album
Meghan Markle failing her potential as she throws condiments at LA mortgage video

Meghan Markle failing her potential as she throws condiments at LA mortgage
Prince Harry is risking it all amid lost respect and even his family home video

Prince Harry is risking it all amid lost respect and even his family home
How Prince William ‘picked himself back up' after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

How Prince William ‘picked himself back up' after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
King Charles's cancer ‘eating him alive,' monarch unable to perform duties: Insider video

King Charles's cancer ‘eating him alive,' monarch unable to perform duties: Insider

Meghan Markle is risking Victoria Beckham's wrath video

Meghan Markle is risking Victoria Beckham's wrath
Victoria Beckham takes credit for David Beckham's football skills

Victoria Beckham takes credit for David Beckham's football skills
Prince Harry cuts away final piece of UK childhood video

Prince Harry cuts away final piece of UK childhood