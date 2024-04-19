 
menu

Kourtney Kardashian receives heartfelt birthday wish from mom Kris Jenner

By
Web Desk

April 19, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian receives heartfelt birthday wish from mom Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian receives heartfelt birthday wish from mom Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s birthday was just celebrated with an abundance of parties and love.

Even though many marked the Poosh founder’s 45th birthday with different cakes and get-togethers, it was her mother, Kris Jenner, who posted a birthday tribute to her daughter first.

The 68-year-old took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of pictures featuring, Kourtney from childhood onward.

"Happy birthday to my firstborn babydoll @kourtneykardash!!!!!! What in the world is happening, time is twirling so fast and I can’t believe you are 45!!!" Kris captioned her Instagram post.

"It seems like just the other day you were wearing your 5-year-old party hat going to Buckley to be the line leader and I was bringing cupcakes for the class to celebrate," Kourtney’s mother added.

The caption further read, "Well you have grown into the most beautiful and amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie and best friend a girl can have.”

"You are a kick ass business boss and I am so proud of you every day! Thank you for making me a grandma for the first time and for every single moment and memory we share. I love you beyond measure," Kris Jenner concluded.

Joseph Quinn excites fans with new update on ‘Fantastic Four'

Joseph Quinn excites fans with new update on ‘Fantastic Four'

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West battery charges

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West battery charges
King Charles cannot hope to keep throne going for too long

King Charles cannot hope to keep throne going for too long
King Charles' reign underweight, frail and barely hanging on video

King Charles' reign underweight, frail and barely hanging on
Travis Kelce likes THESE songs from Taylor Swift's new album

Travis Kelce likes THESE songs from Taylor Swift's new album
Meghan Markle failing her potential as she throws condiments at LA mortgage video

Meghan Markle failing her potential as she throws condiments at LA mortgage
Prince Harry is risking it all amid lost respect and even his family home video

Prince Harry is risking it all amid lost respect and even his family home
How Prince William ‘picked himself back up' after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

How Prince William ‘picked himself back up' after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis