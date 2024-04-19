Kourtney Kardashian receives heartfelt birthday wish from mom Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s birthday was just celebrated with an abundance of parties and love.

Even though many marked the Poosh founder’s 45th birthday with different cakes and get-togethers, it was her mother, Kris Jenner, who posted a birthday tribute to her daughter first.

The 68-year-old took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of pictures featuring, Kourtney from childhood onward.

"Happy birthday to my firstborn babydoll @kourtneykardash!!!!!! What in the world is happening, time is twirling so fast and I can’t believe you are 45!!!" Kris captioned her Instagram post.

"It seems like just the other day you were wearing your 5-year-old party hat going to Buckley to be the line leader and I was bringing cupcakes for the class to celebrate," Kourtney’s mother added.



The caption further read, "Well you have grown into the most beautiful and amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie and best friend a girl can have.”

"You are a kick ass business boss and I am so proud of you every day! Thank you for making me a grandma for the first time and for every single moment and memory we share. I love you beyond measure," Kris Jenner concluded.