Blake Shelton gets candid about being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's children

Blake Shelton just expressed how much he enjoys and adores being a father to Gwen Stefani’s children.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 47-year-old country singer opened up about being a stepdad to three boys, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who Stefani she shares with ex, Gavin Rossdale.

As he discussed his tenth year anniversary on meeting Stefani, he talked about how he pictured his future with her.

"If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, (that) would be perfect. Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened,” he told the outlet.

Shelton continued, “And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's...it's gonna be a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either."

"But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun," the God’s Country singer added.

Blake Shelton further explained that Stefani's three boys transformed him positively "in every possible way" after he became their stepdad after tying the knot with the Purple Irises singer back in 2021.