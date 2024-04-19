 
Prince Harry considering giving up Royal title after burning bridges with UK?

Prince Harry may give up his Royal titles now that he has become a US resident almost four years after quitting his Royal life alongside Meghan Markle and son Prince Archie.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Archie, moved to the US in hopes of living a peaceful life away from the chaos of Royal duties.

Recently, paperwork filed by a travel company called Travalyst Ltd, which is primarily owned by Harry, indicates to British authorities that he is now a "new country/state usually resident" in the US.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, a Royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, told The Sun that Harry has shown the Royal family he has “really cut ties” with them.

"It's another sign that he's really cut ties with the Royal Family. I've always said that I thought Prince Harry would one day come back here and work for the Royal Family,” he said.

"It now looks pretty certain that he's made his mind up that America is home and that's where he wants to stay. One day he may even apply for citizenship. That way he'll have to give up his title - the Duke of Sussex,” the photographer added.

"It's quite sad because Harry was a very important part of the royal family here and he was much loved."

