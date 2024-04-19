Prince Harry is marking Independence Day for Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?

Experts believe Prince Harry has been celebrating something akin to an Independence Day from the UK.



Accuastions such as these have been issued by royal commentator and author Martin Robinson.

He weighed in on this in a piece for the Daily Mail, and simultaneously also referenced PR guru and expert Mark Borkowski for his thoughts on the matter.

While Mr Robinson branded the entire thing “a journey to Independence Day,” Mr Borkowski went a bit deeper into the decision and said, “The line has been drawn and hope of a rapprochement with the royals is now gone.”

Because “Harry has closed the door and burned the bridge. It's now all eyes on commerce.”

In the eyes of Mr Borkowski, “They're getting further and further away from Harry's family and they're trying to be lifestyle models.”

Not to mention, with this life approach, “They [Harry and Meghan] need a lot of money to maintain their lifestyle and their royal status is gradually diminishing.”

Highlighting the future needs of the duo Mr Borkowski also added, “Meghan's jam emerged this week. All these products are going to come out but to some extent they have been quite low profile, whilst Kate and the king have been grappling with their cancer,” he also added before signing off.